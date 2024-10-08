Ex-Yankees star Joba Chamberlain offers sound advice on how to deal with midges before Guardians-Tigers game

A familiar foe appeared at Progressive Field on Monday afternoon as the Cleveland Guardians were set to take on the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

MLB.com’s Tigers beat reporter Jason Beck posted a photo of a midge on the window of the press box ahead of the game. Midges have plagued players at Progressive Field in the month of October. It’s something former New York Yankees pitcher Joba Chamberlain knows all too well.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Chamberlain offered some advice for those who may be dealing with the insects.

“Shocker. Grab some dryer sheets or vinegar,” he wrote on X.

The midges hatch along Lake Erie several times a year and can get thick enough to cover windows on cars and homes, as well as the press boxes inside the stadium.

MANNY MACHADO RIPS DODGERS’ JACK FLAHERTY, SAYS PITCHER HIT PADRES TEAMMATE ON PURPOSE

Chamberlain had to deal with the midges in Game 2 of the American League Division Series in 2007. It seemed like no matter how much bug spray was used, the midges just wouldn’t leave Chamberlain alone.

“Not a game i watch that i don’t think about it,” Chamberlain added on X.

In 2022, the Yankees and Guardians had to deal with the bug issue again. Midges also affected the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers’ matchup around the same time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Guardians own a 1-0 series lead over the Tigers and are hoping to take a commanding lead on Monday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.