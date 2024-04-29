Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys set for reunion after 1 year apart: reports

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly agreed to reunite with running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott and the Cowboys agreed to a contract on Monday, according to multiple reports. The NFL Network first reported that a deal was in place. Elliott must pass a physical before the deal can be finalized.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The running back played for the Cowboys for seven years before the two sides agreed to part ways at the start of the 2023 season. He joined the New England Patriots last year. He appeared in all 17 games and ran for 642 yards and three touchdowns on 184 carries.

A deal between Elliott and the Cowboys was rumored ahead of the NFL Draft. Dallas didn’t end up selecting any running backs, only sparking more rumors. The Cowboys acknowledged during the draft that they had talked to Elliott and his representatives.

PATRIOTS DRAFT PICK JOE MILTON NOT THINKING ABOUT CHANGING TO TIGHT END: ‘THAT WILL NEVER HAPPEN’

Dallas didn’t exactly have an offseason to be remembered, even after Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones said the organization was “all in.”

Elliott may be the biggest name the Cowboys have attracted outside of linebacker Eric Kendricks. Elliott will likely join a backfield that includes Royce Freeman and Rico Dowdle. Tony Pollard joined the Tennessee Titans.

Dallas selected Elliott with the No. 4 pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. He burst onto the scene with 1,631 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in his rookie season. He would rush for 1,000 or more yards three more times before his time in Dallas ended.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Overall, Elliott has 8,904 rushing yards and 71 touchdowns in 120 career games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.