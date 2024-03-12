F1 Academy driver’s victory stripped after penalty for bizarre reason

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A weekend of drama in Formula One is sometimes more than enough for any race fan.

Some of the drama trickled down to the F1 Academy Saturday in Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

Mercedes driver Doriane Pin crossed the finish line in first place in each of the races. But it was the second event that caused some controversy on the track.

Pin received a drive-through penalty after the second race after she failed to realize the second race was over. She crossed the finish line twice at full speed until the red flag waved, according to F1’s website. She received a 20-second penalty to be added to her elapsed race time. Instead of finishing in first, she dropped to ninth.

Abbi Pulling, of Alpine, finished first after Pin’s penalty was assessed.

“An unfortunate end to an incredible first weekend in F1 Academy, the team and the car were amazing, but a post race penalty drops me to P9,” Pin wrote on Instagram Sunday. “Will come back even stronger in Miami. Congrats to @abbipulling on P1.”

On Tuesday, she added, “What a weekend, back to back poles, two mega races, and a race win to top it off. Lots to learn for the next round in Miami.”

Pin had the fastest times of the weekend. She was on the pole after the second round of qualifying and finished the first race at 26:50.962.

The second event of the season is scheduled for Miami May 2-4. The F1 Academy will run two races.

Pin sits in third place behind Pulling and Maya Weug.

