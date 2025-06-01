F1 star Max Verstappen creates controversy with dangerous contact on George Russell during Spanish Grand Prix

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Formula 1 star Max Verstappen created a stir in the waning moments of Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix as he appeared to purposely make contact with driver George Russell.

The issue began on the restart with about four laps to go in the race. Verstappen was attempting to catch some speed but got sideways on the front stretch. He saved his car from spinning and crashing but Charles Leclerc was able to get around him. Leclerc and Verstappen touched briefly as the Ferrari racer moved around the Red Bull driver.

As Leclerc zoomed past Verstappen, Russell was on the Austrian’s tail as well. Russell went to the inside of Verstappen in the first turn and the Red Bull racer was forced off the track. He ended up ahead of Russell for the time being. Replay showed that Verstappen and Russell made contact.

Verstappen was then told by his team to let Russell pass him to alleviate any possible concerns over whether he illegally got in front of the Mercedes driver.

On Lap 64, it appeared Verstappen was going to let Russell through, but the two ended up making wheel-to-wheel contact. Russell fell back and Verstappen pulled ahead.

“What the f—?… He just crashed into me,” Russell was heard on the radio.

Verstappen eventually gave up the position to Russell before the race was over. Russell finished in fourth and Verstappen initially finished fifth but then was hit with a 10-second time penalty. He dropped to 10th after the discipline.

Oscar Piastri picked up another win for McLaren on the year. His teammate, Lando Norris, finished in second. Leclerc was third.