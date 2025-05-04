F1 star Oscar Piastri waves off possible IndyCar future, no interest in Indy 500

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oscar Piastri found himself entering Formula One’s Miami Grand Prix in the midst of a fight to knock off Max Verstappen as the world drivers’ champion.

With Piastri focusing on the championship, doing anything else seems farfetched. Even following the footsteps of other F1 stars who have decided to take a challenge on the IndyCar circuit. Piastri said Saturday he has no interest in trying the Indy 500.

The McLaren star said it was not for him, adding that driving in F1 was always the dream for him.

“Also, those guys are crazy. I think, for me, the speeds … the walls being so close, you’ve got to put a lot of trust in the people around you,” he said, via Indy Star. “Crashing an F1 car at the speeds we go hurts.

“Add another 20 to 30 mph … they’re going basically 20 mph quicker as an average speed than our top speed. It’s not a matter of it’s going to hurt, it’s a matter of how much it’s going to hurt.”

Piastri owns a nine-point lead on his McLaren teammate Lando Norris going into the Miami Grand Prix. Verstappen is 19 points behind Piastri in third. George Russell and Charles Leclerc round out the top five.

The Indy 500 is set for May 25 and will be seen on FOX for the first time.

Marcus Ericsson and Alexander Rossi both raced in Formula One previously. Pato O’Ward, Christian Lundgaard and Felix Rosenqvist were among those who either raced in Formula 2 or Formula 3 durin their racing careers.

For now, Piastri will look to keep himself and the McLaren race team at the top of the F1 table.