Falcons announce interview with Jim Harbaugh for head coach vacancy

The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t the only team that has interviewed Jim Harbaugh during their search for a new head coach.

The Atlanta Falcons, who just interviewed Bill Belichick for the same role, conducted an interview with Harbaugh in hopes of filling their vacant position, the team announced Tuesday.

Other than Belichick and Harbaugh, the Falcons have interviewed Mike Macdonald, Brian Callahan, Steve Wilks, Ejiro Evero and Anthony Weaver.

The Falcons have done well to hit a variety of coaching candidates, but Harbaugh and Belichick are the cream of the crop.

Now, there are reports that Harbaugh is still talking to the University of Michigan about a potential new contract.

It’s also been reported Harbaugh is seeking language that would grant him immunity from firing if there are any findings or sanctions put on him from the multiple NCAA investigations the Wolverines’ program is facing, per Yahoo Sports.

Harbaugh has spent the past nine seasons leading the Wolverines and earned a national championship earlier this month after an undefeated season.

If Harbaugh were to go back to the NFL, that team would have to pay Michigan $1.5 million to buy him out of his current deal with the university.

Harbaugh was previously head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, owning a 44-19-1 regular-season record from 2011-2014 before moving back to college with the Wolverines.

During the 2012 season, Harbaugh helped lead his Niners to the Super Bowl, where they would eventually fall to the Baltimore Ravens. The 49ers made it to the NFC Championship Game three straight seasons from 2011-2013.

This marks back-to-back seasons where Harbaugh took head coaching interviews with the thought of possibly returning to the NFL. With many different positions open – and potentially more opening soon – perhaps this is the year he fully commits to doing so.