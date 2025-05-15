Falcons appear to mock Bill Belichick, Jordon Hudson in schedule release video

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Atlanta Falcons are in the lead for the biggest jab thrown in a schedule release video.

All 32 NFL teams’ schedules were released on Wednesday night, and over the years, it has become commonplace for teams to make a video to coincide with, and announce, their schedule.

Well, the Falcons did just that with a Mario Kart 64 theme.

The video started out with Falcons players, including Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Michael Penix Jr. as playable characters for “ATL Kart.”

The video then pays homage to a famous track in the game, “Toad’s Turnpike,” with the city of Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the background.

Atlanta-based rapper Ludacris then counts down the race, and as the race goes on, other drivers that feature their opponents show up on the screen.

As they head to another course, the video then takes a wild, unexpected turn. While racing on the beach, the video then pans to two characters, seemingly portrayed as Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson, with a sign that reads, “We’re not talking about this.”

Those words, of course, were uttered by Hudson while Belichick was asked in a CBS interview how they met. The interview turned into headlines and back-and-forth statements between Belichick and CBS.

Belichick interviewed for the Falcons job last year, but it was ultimately given to Raheem Morris. He took the head coaching job at UNC this past December.

There also may have been a shot at Tom Brady and the DeflateGate scandal – when the Falcons revealed that they would face the New England Patriots, the Pats character’s car’s tires went flat beside a “Free Air” sign.

Atlanta was considered the favorite to win the NFC South last year after acquiring Kirk Cousins, but he was benched for Cousins late in the season. They had a chance to still win, but the Bucs took home the title, and Atlanta finished 8-9.

