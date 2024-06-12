Falcons’ controversial selection of Michael Penix Jr. was ‘very smart,’ Michael Vick says

The Atlanta Falcons shocked the world on draft night when they selected Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick.

They made the pick roughly six weeks after they gave Kirk Cousins a four-year, $180 million contract, with $100 million guaranteed.

Cousins said he didn’t exactly expect his potential replacement to be drafted so early in the draft, and many were wondering why the Falcons planned for the future when they have a playoff-ready team.

It seems like the Falcons are taking the Green Bay Packers’ route, and one legendary Falcons quarterback is all right with the move.

Michael Vick gave props to Cousins in a recent interview with Fox News Digital but also knows the importance of planning for what’s next.

“I think it’s the right move for the future. It’s not a rush to get Michael Penix out on the field,” Vick said. “At some point, he’ll be ready. But right now, you got a good quarterback in Kirk Cousins who can move the chains and give you a chance to win every Sunday, Monday and Thursday. I think that’s all you can ask for. But it was very strategic by the Falcons and very smart.”

Penix recently said he looked up to Vick growing up, and when they met recently, Vick provided some advice.

“To be able to get to know Michael Penix, he’s super cool. Us having that lefty connection is very cool. We’ve just talked about what’s to come, how to be prepared. That’s the most important thing for him, right now, learning how to be the ultimate teammate and consummate pro,” Vick said.

Last season, Washington’s reign over the Pac-12 continued. Penix threw for 4,903 yards with 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His efforts with a high-octane offense led to a national championship appearance, though Michigan defeated Washington.

Penix also has an injury history before even taking an NFL snap.

He’s torn his right ACL twice, once in 2018 and once in 2020 with Indiana, and he had a fractured clavicle in 2019 and an A/C joint separation in 2021.

