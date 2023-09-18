Falcons edge Packers behind Desmond Ridder to start season 2-0

The Atlanta Falcons edged the Green Bay Packers 25-24 on Sunday to move to 2-0 on the year behind second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Atlanta needed to dig deep to get the victory as the team entered the fourth quarter down 12 points. Ridder started the quarter with a 6-yard rushing touchdown to cut the deficit to just five points. Then, with 8:10 left, Younghoe Koo kicked a 39-yard field goal to make it a two-point game.

Ridder then led the Falcons on a 12-play, 66-yard drive that saw them go for it on 4th down from the Packers’ 23-yard line. Luckily, rookie running back Bijan Robinson was able to convert and save the coaching staff the embarrassment of missing out on a potential go-ahead field goal.

Koo hit the field goal minutes later to push Atlanta up by one point.

Ridder finished the game 19-of-32 for 237 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He threw the TD pass to Drake London and had an interception to Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas. He also had a rushing touchdown on top of his 39 yards with his feet.

BENGALS’ CHARLIE JONES RETURNS PUNT RETURN FOR TD, SNAPPING 10-YEAR DROUGHT

London led the team with six catches for 67 yards.

Jordan Love had a nice game for the Packers in the loss. The heir to Aaron Rodgers’ throne was 14-of-25 for 151 yards and had three touchdown passes. Two of the TD passes went to Jayden Reed and the other was to Dontayvion Wicks.

Reed had two catches for 40 yards and Reed had four for 37 yards. Seven different Packers players had catches in the game.

Two Packers players were in double digits in tackles as well. Quay Walker finished with 17 total tackles, a pass defense and a QB hit. De’Vondre Campbell had 14 tackles.

Green Bay dropped to 1-1.