Falcons’ Kyle Pitts nearly suffers embarrassing moment on TD play vs Bucs

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts nearly suffered an embarrassing football moment on Sunday in the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins found Pitts for a 49-yard touchdown. But it was nearly a turnover.

As Pitts crossed the goal line, Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. tracked Pitts down and knocked the ball out of the tight end’s hand as he crossed the goal line. The ball bounced out of bounds in what could have been a fumble, touchback and turnover.

NFL officials reviewed the play and determined that Pitts and the ball crossed the goal line before Winfield knocked it out of his hand. The call on the field stood and Atlanta was awarded six points.

The touchdown tied the game at that point. There was 7:19 left in the first half.

Pitts was already having a monster game in a crucial NFC South battle. He had two catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns at that point.

Cousins was 5 of 9 with 125 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

Atlanta and Tampa Bay entered the game with 4-3 records. The Falcons defeated the Buccaneers in a classic overtime thriller earlier this season.

Cousins threw for more than 500 yards in that game.

