Famed NBA coach George Karl explains his ‘support’ for Harris/Walz

Former NBA coach George Karl will be hosting a “Hoops for Harris” Zoom call this Wednesday.

Several big basketball names, including Mark Cuban, Eddie Johnson and Rex Chapman will all be in attendance. Steve Kerr said he was unable to attend, but is “behind the mission and excited to be on the team.”

Karl has spoken against Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump before, but in an X post on Monday night, he gave his thoughts on why he is supporting the Democratic nominee.

“I keep getting asked why I support Harris-Walz. It’s bc of the environment, abortion and women’s rights, voter protection, and helping provide college to all who want it,” Karl posted. “Mostly I want to evolve who we are.I’m tired of standing still and protecting power and wealth.”

Karl brought up the idea of his Zoom call back on Aug. 11, and earlier this week, he posted that it was “really cool how quickly a strong team can come together when the mission is important.”

After President Biden’s disastrous debate back in June, Karl made a plea to him to drop out of the race, which he did on July 21.

Karl then received plenty of responses from users who threatened to unfollow him because of his apparent support for former President Trump, but Karl put that notion to bed.

“If you’re confused, this doesnt [sic] mean I like Maga man,” he said in a separate post.

During the 2020 election, Karl joked that he could help Trump “[manage] through first round losses” shortly before Fox News projected he’d lose.

Karl was one of the best and winningest coaches in NBA history. He finished his career with 1,175 victories and 824 losses during the regular season. But, he went 80-105 in the playoffs, going to the NBA Finals just once with the 1995-96 Seattle SuperSonics.

That team lost to Michael Jordan and the 72-10 Chicago Bulls, which kick-started their second three-peat of the ’90s.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

