Family of late Oregon football player raises ‘doubts’ over paternity claim, girlfriend fires back

The family of late Oregon football player Spencer Webb, who died during a cliff-diving incident in July 2022, is requesting a DNA test from his girlfriend after she announced a month after his death that she was pregnant with their child.

But his girlfriend, Instagram influencer Kelly Kay Green, says that she and Webb’s mother have obtained a DNA result that proves the baby’s paternity.

Webb’s brother, Cody Webb, and other family members sent a statement to The Sacramento Bee on Tuesday calling into question the paternity of Green’s child, who was born in March, and claimed that Webb and Green had met just days before his passing.

GIRLFRIEND OF OREGON FOOTBALL PLAYER SPENCER WEBB, WHO DIED IN JULY, GIVES BIRTH TO SON

“Our family has tried to focus on our grieving process since the passing of our brother, son, and nephew. We grieve both individually and as a family, trying to cope with this tragedy,” the statement read.

“In the first hours after Spencer passed, and only a few days after they met, Kelly began talking about the possibility of being pregnant. Since Spencer isn’t able to handle this situation himself, we have tried to navigate this sensitive space as a family.”

The family claims in the statement that Green “has been unwilling to compromise regarding the manner in which the DNA test is collected.” It notes that Green initiated the DNA process with Webb’s parents in April, but the family did not feel “comfortable” with the process, as a representative of his family was not present.

The family also provided what they said was a timeline of Green and Webb’s relationship, which claimed that the two had first spoken via social media on June 28 and met in person on July 7.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Webb, who was 22 at the time, died on July 13 after hitting his head during a cliff-diving accident.

Green appeared to address some of the allegations in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Friday, seemingly in response to the family’s statement.

“So I shouldn’t even have to do this right now, but I’m just so tired of the hate and negativity when people just really don’t know what they’re talking about and all you people are literally strangers,” she said in the video posted to her more than 800,000 followers.

“There’s two sides to every story and there’s a lot of family drama that I shouldn’t even have to bring up. It’s nobody’s business, and I’m not trying to put my dead baby daddy’s family drama out there like that.”

Green went on to say that she has an “amazing” relationship with Webb’s mother and sisters and worked with his mother and an attorney to get a DNA test.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Obviously it’s his kid. You can look at him and tell it’s his kid,” she said.

Green said that some of Webb’s family are still “angry” and “upset” over his passing.

“I have the DNA test, so stop saying ‘get one.’ It’s there. Spencer’s name is on the birth certificate. I’ll post that s— once it comes in the mail and you guys can literally f— off and find something better to do,” she said.

Webb, a tight end, was preparing for his fourth season as a member of the Oregon football team. He played in 11 games for Oregon during the 2021 season and was expected to be a starting tight end.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.