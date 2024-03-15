Family of Raptors star RJ Barrett confirms death of younger brother: ‘Devastated by this great loss’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The younger brother of Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett has died, the team confirmed in a statement on behalf of the Barrett family.

In a joint statement with Canada Basketball, the team confirmed Nathan Barrett’s passing on Tuesday.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the loss of our beloved son and brother, Nathan Tyler Barrett, who passed away on Tuesday, March 12, surrounded by his family, church and friends,” the statement read.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“While our family is devastated by this great loss, we will continue to cherish the memories and time spent together. Nathan was a God-fearing young man of strong character. He was thoughtful, kind, loving, compassionate, creative, admirable, and driven.”

Nathan’s age and cause of death were not immediately known.

The family asked for privacy, but thanked everyone for the “outpouring of love, support and prayers that we have been receiving.”

RAPTORS’ DARKO RAJAKOVIĆ SLAPPED WITH $25K FINE FOR CALLING OUT ‘OUTRAGEOUS’ FOUL CALLS BY OFFICIALS

“Though his time with us was brief, he will live forever in our hearts.”

RJ Barrett, who is second on the Raptors in scoring at 19.5 points per game, did not play in Wednesday’s loss at Detroit. RJ played one season at Duke before declaring for the NBA Draft. He was selected No. 3 overall by the New York Knicks in 2019 and later traded to the Raptors in December.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau addressed the news of Nathan’s passing before Thursday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Before we get started on behalf of our organization, our team, we’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to the Barrett family on the loss of their son, Nathan, RJ’s brother,” he said, via the New York Post. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to them, the entire family.”

Like his brother, Nathan played high school basketball at Montverde Academy in Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.