Fan left bloodied after brawl in stands at Padres-Twins game

Another fan fight broke out at an MLB game on Tuesday night, and one person was left bloodied in the face.

The San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins were dueling on the field, but two fans in the stands got into a physical altercation, which was caught on video by X user @Levi_Leveille.

One fan, wearing a black T-shirt and black pants, was being egged on by another fan wearing a white tank top and shorts in the row above him.

While it’s unknown what led to this argument, it was clear things were going to escalate as other fans were watching.

The video shows the fan in the black shirt throw the first punches, which were dodged by the fan in the tank top. However, that fan only increased his instigation, and that’s when things got ugly.

The fan in the black shirt continued to whale on the other person, and he ultimately connected with one of his punches, causing a bloodied lip.

FANS BRAWL ON PETCO PARK CONCOURSE DURING PADRES-GIANTS GAME OVER WEEKEND

Punches continued to be thrown by the fan in the black shirt, with other fans around him urging him to stop and others trying to get involved.

Toward the end, a woman in a Padres uniform urged the fan in the white tank top to stop trying to fight back. While the video cut off, it appeared the fight had ended, but physical bouts like these are never what fans want to see when they enter a ballpark.

Unfortunately, though, there have been multiple altercations like this one, including during a recent Subway Series game between the Yankees and Mets. Two women were seen fighting one another at Yankee Stadium, while two men were also going at it.

Fans were also seen brawling at the Padres’ Petco Park during a contest against the San Francisco Giants during opening weekend.

The fight occurred on the concourse between multiple men, as Petco Park employees and security tried to step in to deescalate the situation.

There was also a moment during that same series where a woman was spotted in the stands slapping a man across the face during a game. The man shoved the woman after, though things didn’t escalate from there.

The Padres ended up defeating the Twins, 7-5, at Petco Park on Tuesday night.

