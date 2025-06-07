Fan tosses ball near home plate in strange sequence during Braves-Giants game

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Atlanta Braves’ losing streak reached five games Friday.

But much of the discussion after the San Francisco Giants’ 5-4 victory centered around a bizarre moment in the fourth inning.

A fan sitting in the stands at Oracle Park threw a ball toward home plate at about the same time Braves first baseman Matt Olson scored a run.

Olson rounded third base and headed home after teammate Sean Murphy hit a fly ball to the outfield. The second ball landed near home plate almost immediately after Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski’s throw made its way into catcher Patrick Bailey’s mitt.

The extra baseball appeared to leave Bailey, Olson and others in a brief state of confusion.

“Where did the other ball come from?” a Giants’ broadcaster asked.

“(It) came outta the upper deck,” his broadcasting partner responded. “Some clown threw the baseball onto the field. I have never seen that.”

The game umpires briefly convened to discuss the strange sequence. The game eventually resumed, and Olson’s run reduced the Giants’ lead to 3-1.

Giants manager Bob Melvin addressed the incident after the game.

“That’s a first,” Melvin said. “I’ve never seen that before. I don’t know where it came from. I don’t know what the rule is. I think everybody was a little surprised by it. It didn’t affect the play, but it was extremely odd to see another baseball come on the field.”

The Braves dropped a sixth consecutive game Saturday afternoon after the Giants hit a two-run walk-off homer in the ninth inning for a 3-2 victory.

