Fans create petition for Donna Kelce, mother of Travis and Jason, to do coin flip in Super Bowl LVII

An online petition has been created to have Donna Kelce, the mother of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, do the coin flip at Super Bowl LVII.

It’s going to be quite the Super Bowl Sunday for Donna as she is officially the first mother with two sons playing in the Super Bowl. But many supporters of the Kelce family want her to truly be a part of it with this coin flip.

The petition on Change.org has a picture of Donna wearing her dual Kelce jersey with Travis’ Chiefs colors and number in the front and Jason’s Eagles green on the back.

The petition currently is approaching 17,000 signees.

Seeing her sons playing in the Super Bowl is nothing new.

First, it was Jason who captured his first and only ring when he won with the Eagles in 2018, which was also the franchise’s first title. The Eagles defeated Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in a classic showdown that included the “Philly Special” pass to Nick Foles for a touchdown in the victory.

Then, two years later, Travis, alongside superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, got their first ring. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers, who fell to the Eagles in this year’s NFC Championship Game, to cement their place as one the most feared quarterback-receiver tandems in the league, with head coach Andy Reid creatively calling the offense.

But this experience for the Kelce family will be something extra special in Arizona next weekend. Of course, one of her sons will not be happy with the result at the end of the game, but it will still be surreal watching them both battle on the biggest stage in football.

Fans want Donna to do much more than watching, though.

Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12. The game can be seen on FOX.