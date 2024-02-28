Fans evacuate Indiana-Wisconsin game after fire alarm goes off

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Tuesday’s Big Ten matchup between Wisconsin and Indiana had quite a peculiar delay on Tuesday night.

In a tight battle, with the teams knotted at 54 with just about 10 minutes to go, everyone at Indiana’s Assembly Hall was abruptly forced to evacuate the building.

With around 10:06 to go, the fire alarm on the balcony of the venue went off.

There was much speculation about the original delay – there had been inclement weather in the area, and Wisconsin announcer Matt Lepay said there was smoke in an elevator that prompted the alarm.

Indiana University did not reveal what set off the fire alarms, but the evacuation was state law.

“It was determined a fire alarm went off in the balcony,” the university said. “Emergency management officials stationed in the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Command Center followed state law and evacuated the arena for the safety and well-being of everyone in attendance. Once it was determined there was no immediate threat, everyone was allowed back in the building.”

The evacuation lasted roughly 11 minutes, and the game resumed after the teams warmed up for about five minutes.

Perhaps the Hoosiers needed the fire alarms – they led by as many as 15 in the first half, but squandered the lead.

In fact, the fire alarms went off right after John Blackwell of Wisconsin hit back-to-back layups to tie the game – that was the first time the Badgers weren’t trailing in the game since it was 0-0.

Even after play resumed, Wisconsin owned a three-point lead with 5:54 to go, but the Hoosiers ended the game on a 14-7 run to come away with a 74-70 victory – Wisconsin missed their final six shots of the game.

