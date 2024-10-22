Fans react to Chiefs player throwing punch and remaining in game despite 49ers star being ejected for it

NFL fans are upset with the officiating during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 28-18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Late during the fourth quarter, with the 49ers on offense, there was a scrum between the Chiefs’ Bryan Cook and 49ers’ Trent Williams.

As the play concluded, Cook got up from the ground and as Williams was getting up, he threw a punch to the side of Williams’ helmet. Williams got up and returned a punch of his own to the side of Cook’s helmet.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The referees threw the flag, but only Williams was flagged for their altercation. He was disqualified from the game, while Cook was not penalized and remained in the game despite throwing the first punch.

Despite the no call on Cook, there was a flag against the Chiefs on that play. Cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace was flagged for a facemask that ended up offsetting the Williams flag.

Even though those penalties were offsetting, Williams’ disqualification caused him to miss the final three minutes of the 49ers’ loss.

The 49ers dropped to 3-4 with their loss as they are still looking to find their footing in the early parts of the season.

49ERS FEAR BRANDON AIYUK SUFFERING SEASON-ENDING ACL TEAR IN LOSS TO CHIEFS

Brock Purdy struggled through the air, completing 17–31 passes for 212 yards while throwing three interceptions. Purdy did run for two touchdowns on eight carries.

The Chiefs improved to 6-0 with their victory coming off the bye week. They are the NFL’s last unbeaten team after the Minnesota Vikings’ loss.

Patrick Mahomes is now 5-0 in his career against the 49ers, including two Super Bowl victories.

Despite the win, Mahomes wasn’t sharp, throwing for just 154 yards and two interceptions. Mahomes did run for 39 yards and a rushing touchdown.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Running back Kareem Hunt led the way for the Chiefs, rushing for 78 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Chiefs will look to remain unbeaten when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders next week.

The 49ers will look to get back .500 when they take on the Dallas Cowboys next week.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.