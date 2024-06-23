Fans sprinting on field to take selfies with Cristiano Ronaldo leads to increased security at Euro 2024

Fans sprinting on the field to take selfies with Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has led UEFA to bolster security measures for the European championship.

At least six fans have attempted to run on the field to meet Ronaldo, and UEFA announced Sunday that “additional safety measures will be deployed” in the 10 Germany stadiums where the games are being held.

“Any incursion onto the pitch constitutes a breach of the stadium rules and will result in expulsion from the stadium, a ban from all tournament matches and the filing of a formal criminal complaint for trespass,” UEFA’s announcement read.

On Saturday, four fans pursued Ronaldo after finding their way onto the pitch in Portugal’s 3-0 win over Turkey. Then, after the game ended, two more fans attempted to get to Ronaldo.

Despite the fans just wanting a photo, UEFA wants to protect its players from any harm. And it isn’t just Ronaldo dealing with fans getting on the pitch.

Kevin De Bruyne, the Belgium star who plays for Manchester City, saw a fan with a camera looking to get to him in the match against Slovakia.

There are many games left in Euro 2024, as 26 matches have been played after two more on Sunday with a 51-game schedule.

The group stages will be played until June 26, after which the Round of 16 will begin this upcoming weekend.

Portugal currently leads Group F following their wins over Turkey and Czechia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

