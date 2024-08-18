Fantasy football guru suggests quarterbacks to draft, avoid as NFL season approaches

NEW YORK, N.Y. – It’s fantasy football draft season, and an expert has spoken.

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry attended Fanatics Fest Saturday, and his advice was simple: Keep your eye on rushing quarterbacks.

There’s one in particular he is trying to take in just about every draft possible. And while he admits there may be bias, there is a good reason for his top sleeper.

As a Washington Commanders fan, Berry says rookie Jayden Daniels is a must-draft QB.

“His rushing upside — 2,000 rushing yards in his last two years at LSU. Think about [offensive coordinator] Kliff Kingsbury when he got Kyler Murray as a rookie, and he was a top-10 fantasy quarterback his rookie year under Kingsbury. I think Jayden Daniels, he’s going anywhere from QB 12-15. I have him at QB8. I think Jayden Daniels is going to have an awesome year,” Berry told Fox News Digital of the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

One established veteran is on Berry’s list to avoid.

“I’m not a fan of Justin Herbert this year,” Berry said.

Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers‘ receiving room is “depleted” without Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Berry says, and new head coach Jim Harbaugh is going to run the ball.

“[Harbaugh-led teams] are always bottom-five in passing attempts and top-five in rushing attempts, so Herbert isn’t somebody I’m buying a lot of shares of this year,” Berry said.

FantasyPros has Daniels as QB12 and Herbert all the way down at 18. In 2022, Herbert finished as QB11.