Father unleashes on Patrick Mahomes after son denied autograph, awkward exchange ensues

Two-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes is one of the stars of the Netflix series “Quarterback.” The show documents Mahomes’ recent football season, but it also highlights his role of being a proud father to his son.

When Mahomes declined to sign an autograph for a young fan at the American Century Championship, an awkward exchange with a fellow father ensued on the golf course. Mahomes, who has appeared at the celebrity golf event multiple times, was apparently asked to stop signing so many autographs during one of his rounds.

“They told me I can’t do anymore … I was signing stuff, and they said I was taking too long,” Mahomes told a group of fans.

Despite the autograph signings apparently disrupting the pace of play, Mahomes seemed more than happy to continue signing as much as he could. “Thought we were having a good time,” the Kansas City Chiefs star said.

However, Mahomes’ situation did not stop a father from taking exception to his son not landing the coveted signature. “Mr. Mahomes, will you sign my jersey when you’re done?” the young fan was heard asking Mahomes.

The quarterback seemed to reply by saying, “Can’t sign for everyone … can’t make everybody happy.” The dad countered by saying, “Yeah, you can … you can just make one kid happy out of a hundred.”

Mahomes then responded with “I’ll make 99 sad.”

“That’s alright … one out of 99, at least it ain’t zero percent,” the father said.

After the exchange, Mahomes seemed to get right back into the flow of his golf game.

Now that the golf event and the uncomfortable situation are over, Mahomes’ focus will likely be trying to repeat as Super Bowl champ. The Chiefs have made it to the title game three times in the last four seasons and are widely expected to once again be one of the best teams in the AFC this upcoming season.

“Everybody’s motivated by that,” Mahomes said earlier this week as he reported to training camp.

“You should be motivated to do it again. When you have that parade, when you go through the offseason that I’ve been through, you want to do it again.”

The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in February in a thrilling Super Bowl LVII. Three years ago, Kansas City dominated the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV. They advanced to Super Bowl LV the following year but suffered a 31-9 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite experiencing a significant amount of success in recent season, Mahomes said he plans on doing what he can to keep the team motivated.

“This time, I think I’m going to try to really push and motivate guys to continue to try to get better, even though we’re winning football games,” Mahomes said. “Let’s not be satisfied with just winning [but also] finding ways to get better every single week.”