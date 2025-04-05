FBI Director Kash Patel celebrates Alex Ovechkin’s historic night alongside Wayne Gretzky: ‘Huge props’

FBI Director Kash Patel sat alongside the great Wayne Gretzky at Capital One Arena on Friday night where the pair, joined by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, witnessed a historic night in hockey history.

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scored the 894th goal of his career in a 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks to tie Gretzky’s record. The goal came in the first few minutes of the third period on a Capitals’ power play.

Teammates poured onto the ice to surround Ovechkin.

In the stands, Patel and Gretzky celebrated.

“Congrats to The Great One Wayne Gretzky and huge props to #8 @ovi8,” Patel said in a post on X. He shared a photo inside the locker room shaking Ovechkin’s hand. “The greatest game on earth, honored to be with them on this record tying night… 894 goals #Legends @NHL.”

Ovechkin is one goal away from passing Gretzky – an opportunity he had Friday night, but refused to take.

“He wants to break the record with a goaltender in the crease, which I appreciate,” head coach Spencer Carbery said. “He told me that on the bench, and I just wanted to confirm that he didn’t want to go out. And it’s hard for us as coaches, because I just wanted to make sure in that moment: hat trick, at home. And he didn’t want to go out and score on an empty net to break the record.”

He added, “We have six games left, and he wants to break the record and have that moment where he’s shooting the puck past a goalie.”

Ovechkin’s next opportunity will come Sunday against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.