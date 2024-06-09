Female boxing champion Claressa Shields challenges Jake Paul to fight, says ‘he can’t’ beat her

Jake Paul has several extra months to train for Mike Tyson after Tyson had a medical scare, postponing their fight from July 20 to Nov. 15.

But once Nov. 16 arrives, another superstar wants to be next in line to fight the YouTuber turned boxer.

That superstar is female boxing champion Claressa Shields.

She’s confident she would have no problem with the 27-year-old “Problem Child.”

“The offer is always up there if Jake Paul wanna scrap with me,” Shields told TMZ Sports this week. “I don’t think that he’s that good of a boxer.

“I’m never ever going to say or even feel that Jake Paul can beat me in a boxing match because he can’t.”

Shields said Paul once “tried to kick [her] when [she] was down,” and has had a “beef” with him ever since. Shields said Paul called her a “loser” after she lost a split-decision in her MMA debut.

“You can’t call me a loser because you don’t box better than me,” Shields added. “And you damn sure don’t do MMA better than me. You do nothing better than me.”

Shields did give props to Paul for heightening fellow female fighter Amanda Serrano’s popularity. Serrano will be on the undercard for Paul-Tyson against Katie Taylor, whom she fought at Madison Square Garden in 2022 in the first female main event in the arena’s history.

Shields, 29, is 14-0 in her career and owns the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, WBF and The Ring female middleweight titles.

Paul has a 9-1 record with six knockouts during his pro career. His last two victories were both first-round knockouts.

He was defeated by Tommy Fury in a split decision in 2023. Tyson has not fought competitively since his TKO loss to Kevin McBride in 2005. He competed in an exhibition match with Roy Jones Jr. in July 2020.

