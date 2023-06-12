Female cyclist, defeated by trans woman, speaks out after race: ‘I feel a separate category is appropriate’

Some controversy surrounded cycling’s Belgian Waffle Race North Carolina on Saturday, as a trans woman came out victorious in the women’s division of the 131-mile race through the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Austin Killips, who rides under Nice Bikes, finished the tough, multi-surface race in eight hours, 28 minutes and seven seconds to win the third annual race, per Cycling News.

Coming in second place was Paige Onweller, who finished four minutes behind Killips.

Onweller discussed the controversy that surrounded Killips crossing the finish line first with a positive message for cycling.

“For those following women’s road cycling, you are aware of the UCI rule that this is currently allowed. Rather than sharing my personal opinions about the UCI rule, I think it’s most important to recognize that all athletes, no matter how they identify, should have a space to compete and race.

“Additionally, underneath all helmets is a face and a person who deserves respect, dignity and a safe space to ride bikes,” Onweller stated in a news release, via Cycling News.

“In the future, I feel a separate category is appropriate, but event promoters are also learning what is best to preserve both female cycling while also creating an inclusive space for all to ride. These things take both time and grace to resolve.

“I plan to continue to support and attend BWR events in the future as I trust they will navigate this with respect for all riders going forward. I want to thank all event promoters for the work they do and the difficulty they face in these decisions.”

It has become a pressing topic in many sports at many different levels, but Onweller said she is keeping her personal opinions on the matter to herself and keeping a positive outlook in her respective athletic domain.

Some, like former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines and broadcaster Sage Steele, are making their opinions well-known as they believe women in sports need to be protected.