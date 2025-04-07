Fencer Stephanie Turner receives honor for courage after refusal to compete against trans athlete

Female fencer Stephanie Turner was honored as a Courage Wins Champion for her decision to take a knee instead of competing against a biological male during an event earlier this month.

XX-XY Athletics announced Turner as the award winner on Monday.

“By taking a knee, she became more powerful than any male. She stood her ground to fight for women’s sports,” XX-XY Athletics founder Jennifer Sey said in a news release. “She’s a hero.”

Turner will receive $5,000 and be entered into a leadership program.

Sey announced the award on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports.”

“We aim to take the sting out of monetary cancelation and platform these women and bring them on board,” she said. “They have community. They have support. They will not stand alone.”

Turner refused to compete against trans competitor Redmond Sullivan at the Cherry Blossom Open. Turner received a black card for her decision to take a knee, leading to her expulsion from the tournament for serious infractions or unsportsmanlike behavior.

“I knew what I had to do because USA Fencing had not been listening to women’s objections regarding [its gender eligibility policy],” Turner told Fox News Digital in an interview last week. “I took a knee immediately at that point. Redmond was under the impression that I was going to start fencing. So, when I took the knee, I looked at the ref, and I said, ‘I’m sorry, I cannot do this. I am a woman, and this is a man. And this is a women’s tournament. And I will not fence this individual.'”

USA Fencing defended its trans-inclusion policy in wake of the protest.

“USA Fencing remains committed to fostering an inclusive, respectful community for everyone in our sport. We believe in the principle of creating safe communities where all athletes, and community members, have a place,” the statement read.

“While we understand there are a range of perspectives, USA Fencing will continue to engage in respectful, research-based dialogue and review as policy evolves in the Olympic and Paralympic movement as well as domestic law, hate speech of any kind is not acceptable—online or in person. Let’s keep the conversation respectful and the strip welcoming to all.”

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.