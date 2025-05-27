Fever coach sees silver lining as Caitlin Clark sidelined with quad injury

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Indiana Fever hit a roadblock in their quest for a WNBA championship.

The team announced on Monday that Caitlin Clark will miss at least two weeks with a quad injury. It will be the first time at either the college or pro level she will miss regular season games due to an injury.

However, Fever head coach Stephanie White said there is a silver lining to Clark not being able to play.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for Caitlin to watch the game from the sideline, to grow in a coaching kind of mindset and see some different things that we might be talking about on film, addressing in practice, to see it develop in live action,” White said, via CBS Sports. “As players you see [the game] in a micro viewpoint, and when you’re on the sideline, and you’re watching it as a whole, you get to see it a different way from a macro viewpoint. I think it’s gonna give her a unique perspective, and she’s gonna come back better, and it’s gonna help us be better.”

“It is great to grow when you’re on the floor, but you also see the game at different levels when you’re not on the floor,” White added. “You see it at one level or two levels when you’re on the floor, and you often [equate] it to being in a coach’s mindset, being in a coach’s viewpoint. Listening to us and our conversations, whether it’s in practice or on the sidelines, talking about what our emphasis is, what we’re looking for, and you see it from a different perspective.”

It doesn’t look like Clark needs much learning. She’s already tied for the WNBA record for the most 20-point, 10-assist games in league history and set the record last year for the most assists in a single season.

Clark netted a season-high 27 points last Tuesday against the Atlanta Dream. She dropped 20-plus points in each of her first two games before settling for just 11 on Thursday and then 18 on Saturday against the reigning champion New York Liberty.

It is unclear when she suffered the injury. She has played each of the Fever’s four games to start the season, and Indiana has gone 2-2 to begin the year, and has had at least a double-double in three of those contests.

Clark will miss a huge stretch of games for the Fever, beginning with Wednesday’s matchup on the road against the Washington Mystics. It is the first of two matchups against Washington.

She will also miss games against the Connecticut Sun and the Chicago Sky as well. If all goes well, Clark will be able to return on the road against Atlanta Dream on June 10.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

