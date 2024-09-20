Fever players credit Caitlin Clark with popularity surge after record WNBA crowd: ‘We appreciate her for this’

The Indiana Fever closed out the regular season the same way they began it – in record fashion.

When Caitlin Clark made her WNBA debut against the Connecticut Sun back in May, the matchup set the record for the most-watched WNBA game in more than 20 years, with 2.1 million viewers tuning in to see the former Iowa star take center stage.

On Thursday night, the Fever set another record in front of a crowd of 20,711 fans, the largest attendance in WNBA history.

This year’s rookie class set a new standard for women’s basketball, but Clark led the charge, and her teammates recognized the impact she has had on the game.

“It’s huge,” NaLyssa Smith said of the crowd that attended Thursday’s narrow loss to the Washington Mystics.

“This is what we’ve been hoping for forever. It’s fun to play in front of these [crowds]. You never get used to it. Just always showing up and playing in front of sold-out crowds, and I mean, shoutout Caitlin. Shoutout Caitlin, we appreciate her for this.”

Fever star Kelsey Mitchell echoed that sentiment ahead of the game, adding that Clark’s popularity has given way for “casual” fans to begin to appreciate the sport’s biggest names.

“I think the reality of it is that I don’t think people would know without [Caitlin Clark]. So, shoutout to Caitlin. That’s just the reality. I think she’s done an unbelievable job of bringing obviously her own fans and the people that support her.”

Clark has undoubtedly changed the landscape of the WNBA, but she has also changed the landscape of the franchise. The Fever clinched the No. 6 seed in the playoffs earlier this month, making their first postseason appearance since 2016.

They begin their playoff journey with a three-game series against the Sun beginning with Game 1 on Sunday.

