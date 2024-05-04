Fever rookie Caitlin Clark stuns in WNBA debut before sellout crowd: ‘You couldn’t ask for a better game’

Caitlin Clark, the top overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, made her pro debut before a sellout crowd in the Indiana Fever’s preseason game against the Dallas Wings on Friday night.

Clark, 22, stuck true to her roots as the NCAA Division 1 all-time leading scorer, dropping a team-high of 21 points in the Fever’s 79-76 loss. She led the first half with 16 points in 16 minutes, scoring 21 points in 28 minutes.

“My biggest goal coming into tonight was to continue to be myself, have fun playing basketball, be aggressive – I thought that’s what I did. So, I think [I have] a lot to be proud of,” Clark told reporters after the game.

It was a narrow victory for Dallas that came down to the wire. Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale had the winning basket with just three seconds left on the clock. Clark’s 3-point attempt from the right corner to force overtime fell just short at the buzzer.

“You couldn’t ask for a better game,” Clark added.

The former Iowa star undoubtedly brought in the sellout crowd, as her jerseys filled the room.

“They are what makes women’s basketball so fun,” Clark said of the fans. “I think over the course of the last couple of years, it’s just growing and growing. And for them to come out and support [me] during my first WNBA game, it’s really special, not only for myself but both teams on the court. They get to see how good this product is.”

Despite the loss, Clark said her pro debut is not something she’ll ever forget – just like her first game at Iowa.

“Getting to put on your jersey for the first time for a real game is something that’s super special. . . . It’s a big milestone for someone that always dreamed of playing in the WNBA.”

Friday night’s game was the first of two for the Fever before Clark makes her regular-season debut on May 14 at the Connecticut Sun.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

