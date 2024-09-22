Fever’s Caitlin Clark earns AP WNBA Rookie of the Year award

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was named the unanimous Associated Press WNBA Rookie of the Year on Sunday, solidifying her spot as the league’s top newcomer during the 2024 season.

Clark was a unanimous choice for the Associated Press award after a record-breaking first season. The Fever guard broke the league’s single-season assist mark (337) and scored the most points ever for a rookie (769) en route to leading Indiana to the postseason.

“This is a tremendous honor to be named The Associated Press Rookie of the Year,” she said. “This recognition wouldn’t be possible without an incredible group of teammates and coaches, and we are looking forward to continuing an exciting regular season in the postseason.”

The former Iowa standout by far had the most hype of any rookie coming into the league and while concerns ran rampant about how she would fit into the professional game, she appeared to exceed all expectations.

She helped the WNBA to record ratings and attendance with every team around the league feeling the Clark effect when the Fever came into town.

She was also named to the AP All-Rookie Team with Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and center Kamilla Cardoso. Los Angeles Sparks guard Rickea Jackson and New York Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich were also named to the team.

Clark also finished fourth in WNBA MVP voting. A’ja Wilson was named the WNBA MVP earlier in the day as well as the AP WNBA Player of the Year.

Clark started all 40 regular-season games for the Fever and averaged 19.2 points per game. She was the first rookie to record a triple-double and the first player in Fever’s franchise history to record a triple-double. She set the WNBA record for most assists in a game with 19 against the Dallas Wings in July.

Indiana will take on the Connecticut Sun at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday in the first game of their postseason play.

