Fever’s Caitlin Clark finishes 4th in WNBA MVP voting

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark had a tremendous season and will likely win the WNBA Rookie of the Year award as she has set numerous records in the first season of her professional career.

On Sunday, the WNBA announced its MVP for the 2024 season. Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson was named the unanimous MVP – only the second time in WNBA history that’s happened. Clark’s name was on the list of those who received votes for the award.

Players receive 10 points for first place, seven points for second, five points for third place, three points for fourth place and one point for fifth place.

Clark was fourth in WNBA MVP voting, receiving 130 total points. She received six third-place votes, 26 fourth-place votes and 22 fifth-place votes. Wilson received 670 points for all 67 first-place votes.

Clark wasn’t the only rookie who received points for MVP voting. Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese received one fourth-place vote.

The former Iowa standout finished ahead of Reese, the Connecticut Sun’s Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner, New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, Seattle Storm’s Nneka Ogwumike, Phoenix Mercury’s Kahleah Copper, Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell, Los Angeles Sparks’ Dearica Hamby and Minnesota Lynx’s Kayla McBride.

Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Fever star led the league in assists per game and had the most assists in a single season (337). That just scratched the surface on what she did in her first season.

The Fever start their playoff run against the Sun on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

