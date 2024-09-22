Fever’s Caitlin Clark gets smacked in the eye by Sun rival during playoff game

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark was on the receiving end of a hit to the eye from Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington during their first-round playoff match on Sunday.

Clark was looking to make a pass to teammate Aliyah Boston in the first quarter with Carrington guarding her. Clark found Boston, but Carrington poked Clark in the eye while trying to deflect the pass. No foul was called, but Clark had to take a second to regain her composure.

Clark, who was named the AP WNBA Rookie of the Year, and Carrington have had some intense moments during the regular season. In one of their matchups, Carrington mocked Clark for how she drew a foul.

Carrington also ripped Fever fans in August as the “nastiest” in the WNBA after receiving vitriol in some of her mentions on X.

Clark finished the first half against the Sun with three points and 0-for-6 from 3-point range.

The Fever were back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. Clark’s emergence as one of the top players in the league helped Indiana immensely. It was the first time the team had won at least 20 games since the 2015 season.

Connecticut was 28-12 in the regular season. They were 3-1 against Indiana.

