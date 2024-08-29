Fever’s Lexie Hull makes inadvertently lewd remark leaving teammates in stitches

The vibes in the Indiana Fever locker room appeared to be immaculate on Wednesday night.

The Fever snapped a long losing streak to the Connecticut Sun with an 84-80 victory behind Kelsey Mitchell’s 23 points and Caitlin Clark’s 19 points. Lexie Hull, who has emerged as a critical player for the team since they returned from the Olympic break, added 17 points.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The three players were on the podium to talk to reporters after the game. A remark from Hull about her impact on the game left her teammates in shambles.

“… Get my hands on as many balls as I could and take advantage of the …” Hull said before looking over to Clark and Mitchell and busted out into laughter.

“Oh, Lex,” Clark responded while trying to keep her cool.

MERCURY’S SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM SPARKS FIERCE REACTION ON SOCIAL MEDIA OVER PREGAME OUTFIT

For what it’s worth, Hull had three assists and was 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

The win over the Sun was her first start since July 10 but since the team’s first game back against the Phoenix Mercury, she’s seen a minutes increase. She played 18 in the team’s win against Phoenix back on Aug. 16. She played 31 minutes against Connecticut.

In that five-game span, she’s averaging 11.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and an assist per game in 25.4 minutes per game. In 20 games before the break, Hull was only averaging 3.6 points per game in 13.2 minutes per game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Indiana is 4-1 since its return to the floor. The Fever are 15-16 on the season and have their most wins since 2016, when they finished the year 17-17. It was also the last season they made the postseason.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.