Fever’s Sophie Cunningham denies allegation of affair with WNBA team executive

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham addressed allegations she had a sexual relationship with Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein.

The allegation was mentioned in a lawsuit filed by former Suns employee Gene Traylor, who is suing Suns Legacy Partners, LLC, for alleged discrimination, harassment and retaliation.

The lawsuit said Traylor told Bartelstein that another employee was spreading gossip about the married executive having an affair with Cunningham.

The former Mercury player released a statement Wednesday.

“I am deeply saddened by the recent false accusations made against me by Gene Traylor, someone I do not know and have never met. Let me be clear, his statements are untrue and extremely hurtful,” she said.

“I am here to compete, play basketball at the highest level and win for my team and my fans, while inspiring other women that they can do or be anything they ever dream of becoming. I hold myself to the highest integrity and my values are what guide me on and off the court.

“To the media who reported on this, I have always spoken the truth and been transparent with (a) press inquiry. In this instance it feels irresponsible that I was never asked for a comment about the accusation before several clickbait stories went to print.

“I will not let untrue gossip take my focus away from what is most important to me which is basketball, my supportive team and fans.”

The Suns denied the affair in a statement from senior vice president of communications Stacey Mitch, calling it “entirely false and morally reprehensible.”

The team blamed Traylor’s attorney, Sharee, Wright for including “salacious lies and fabrications into her complaints.”

Wright called the Suns’ statement “not only defamatory” but an “act of open retaliation against protected legal advocacy.”