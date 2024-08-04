Filipino gymnast wins Olympic gold medal — and a house

When Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo edged reigning Olympic and world champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel Saturday in the men’s artistic gymnastics floor exercise final, he won more than just a gold medal.

He won a fully furnished house, too.

Yulo, 24, finished with a score of 15.000, narrowly defeating Dolgopyat and his score of 14.966. Great Britain’s Jake Jarman took the bronze with a score of 14.933.

Real estate corporation Megaworld announced the incentive and prize in an Aug. 1 statement.

“This 2024, we are celebrating our 100th year of participating in the Olympic Games, and what a way to celebrate this milestone than by recognizing the superb competitive spirit of our newest Olympic gold medalist and welcoming them to McKinley Hill,” Megaworld President Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso said in the statement.

McKinley Hill is a township in Taguig City, which is located in Metro Manila.

The location is “a perfect home for Filipino champions who live a life of passion and excellence through and through,” she said.

The two-bedroom condominium is valued at 24 million pesos, said Megaworld, which is equal to about $415,000.

Yulo also received kudos from President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Romualdez Marcos of the Philippines and a cash prize from the country’s government.

“We’ve witnessed history as Carlos Yulo clinched the Philippines’ first GOLD medal in artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympics,” Marcos wrote on his Facebook page.

“I am confident that it will not be the last. Congratulations, Caloy! The entire country stands proud with you!”

The Philippines’ House of Representatives also voted to award Yulo 3 million Philippine pesos (about $51,900) for his gold medal, multiple news outlets from the country reported.

Yulo’s win not only secured the first medal for the Philippines in gymnastics. It’s also the first Olympic gold medal for a Filipino male athlete. It was the second gold medal for the Philippines. Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won the women’s 55-kilogram competition in Tokyo.

She, too, was awarded a house at the time.

“I’m so overwhelmed. I’m feeling grateful for having this medal and for God. He protected me, as always,” Yulo said after his win, via AFP.

“He gave me the strength to get through this kind of performance and perform this well.”

Yulo, who has trained in Japan since 2017 as part of an Olympic Solidarity program aimed at increasing opportunities for athletes, hopes that his win will inspire others in the Philippines to pursue gymnastics.

“Hopefully, gymnastics in the country will grow,” he said, via Reuters.

“My hard work and the people who really helped me. I know my success is also their success. … I’m happy that I won gold. And I also won a house.”

Yulo has a chance to win another gold medal Sunday. He qualified in sixth place for the vault apparatus final.

