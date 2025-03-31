Final Four to feature rare matchups of only No 1 seeds as Auburn outlasts Michigan State to secure final spot

Every team that entered the 2005 NCAA men’s tournament with a top seed will play in the Final Four in San Antonio.

All four No. 1 seeds in the bracket making it to the Final Four is a rarity. It has been 17 years since the first time it happened in tournament history. Coincidentally, San Antonio was also the host city when North Carolina, Kansas, UCLA and Memphis qualified for the semifinals in 2008.

No. 1 Auburn survived against the second-seeded Michigan State Spartans in Atlanta on Sunday evening to finish the sweep for the top seeds for just the second time in the history of March Madness.

Earlier on Sunday, No. 1 Houston routed Tennessee in Indianapolis to punch their ticket to the semifinals. On Saturday, top-seeded Florida held off No. 3 Texas Tech to advance to the Final Four. Duke then took care of business against Alabama.

In the first-ever all-No. 1 seeds edition of the Final Four, Kansas defeated North Carolina, while Memphis eliminated UCLA in 2008. Darrell Arthur’s 20 points led the Jayhawks, while star guard Mario Chalmers added 18 points to help lift Kansas to a 75-68 victory over Memphis and secure the national title.

More than a year after the Tigers’ championship game appearance, the NCAA committee on infractions announced that Memphis would be forced to vacate its 2007-08 record due to rules violations. Memphis was also placed on three-year probation. The punishment stemmed from an investigation of Derrick Rose and his eligibility.

In what will be matchup of a pair of SEC foes, Florida and Auburn will meet in the first of the two semifinal games. That game will be followed by Houston and Duke.

The winner of each of those contests will advance to the national championship game. The Final Four begins on April 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

