First 12-team College Football Playoff rankings announced; Oregon holds top spot

It’s a huge night in the United States as Tuesday marks the first 12-team College Football Playoff rankings.

After 10 seasons of a four-team playoff, the committee opted to go with a dozen teams this year, so here’s your refresher now that the first rankings are here.

Seeds 1-4 will be automatic bids ranked by conference champions (or, for now, leaders), and they will receive first-round byes. The next four teams, via at-large bids, will host playoff games bracket style (5 vs. 12, 6 vs. 11, 7 vs. 10 and 8 vs. 9).

The committee still ranks the teams in order, but the bracket seeding may not reflect the actual rankings.

Clear? Awesome. Here is your very first 12-team bracket from the College Football Playoff committee:

Automatic bids

1. Oregon (9-0, 6-0; Big Ten leader)

The Oregon Ducks are well on their way to a perfect season, and Dillon Gabriel may just win the Heisman Trophy. Their big win against the defending champs in Michigan puts them at No. 1, although Indiana boasts the same record.

2. Georgia (7-1, 5-1; SEC leader)

Their lone loss of the season was their instant classic in Tuscaloosa, but their schedule is still daunting. This weekend, they have a date on the road with TK Ole Miss, and they follow that up with Tennessee. Texas A&M follows behind in the conference at 7-2 and 5-1 in-conference.

It should be noted that they are actually the third-ranked team in the country; they have the No. 2 seed because the current second-ranked team in the country, Ohio State, doesn’t lead the Big Ten.

3. Miami (9-0, 5-0; ACC leader)

The Hurricanes’ high-powered offense just put up 53 points, and they remain the only undefeated team in the conference. Miami is the fourth-ranked team in the country, but the automatic bid system gives them the third seed.

4. BYU (8-0, 5-0; Big 12 leader)

Like Miami, the Cougars are the only undefeated team in the new-look Big 12. And like the ‘Canes, the system has their seed higher than their actual ranking in the country; the committee has them at No. 9 overall.

At-large bids:

5. Ohio State (7-1, 4-1; the committee ranks them No. 2, but since they do not lead their conference, they are the fifth seed in the bracket).

6. Texas (7-1, 3-1; ranked fifth in the country)

7. Penn State (7-1, 4-1; ranked sixth)

8. Tennessee (7-1, 4-1; ranked seventh)

9. Indiana (9-0, 6-0; ranked eighth)

10. Notre Dame (7-1)

11. Alabama (6-2, 3-2)

12. Boise State (7-1, 4-0)

On the bubble

SMU, Texas A&M and LSU round out the next three teams, respectively. No. 16 Ole Miss will likely find its way into the top 12 with a win over Georgia this weekend.

Don’t count out Deion Sanders’ Colorado squad. They are ranked No. 20 with a relatively favorable schedule in the home stretch.

The first round of the playoffs begins on Dec. 20 with the national championship being played one month later.

