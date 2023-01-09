First 18 picks of 2023 NFL Draft locked in after regular season concludes

As week 18 of the NFL season comes to a close, millions of football fans eagerly anticipate what next year may bring for their favorite team – especially if they didn’t make the playoffs.

While the draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of the postseason, these 18 organizations already know where they will be drafting on Thursday, April 27, 2023 – barring trade.

The Chicago Bears, with their 3-14 record, have secured the first overall pick.

Though many collegiate quarterbacks are projected to be selected early on, the Bears have their franchise QB in place with Justin Fields.

TEXANS PART WAYS WITH LOVIE SMITH AFTER ONE SEASON AS HEAD COACH

Next up will be the Houston Texans at two, followed by the Arizona Cardinals at three, the Indianapolis Colts at 4 and the Seattle Seahawks at 5.

The rest of the top 18 continues as follows:

6. – Detroit Lions

7. – Las Vegas Raiders

8. – Atlanta Falcons

9. – Carolina Panthers

10. – Philadelphia Eagles

11. – Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans

NFL PLAYOFFS SET AS FINAL WEEK OF 2022 REGULAR SEASON ENDS

13. New York Jets

14. New England Patriots

15. Green Bay Packers

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Miami Dolphins had their 2023 first rounder – and a 2024 third rounder – stripped following an investigation into whether the organization violated league policies.