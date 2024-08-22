Flag football quarterback says he’s better than Patrick Mahomes at the sport because of his ‘IQ of the game’

One quarterback in the flag football world is already making a name for himself ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Darrell “Housh” Doucette, quarterback of the U.S. national team, said in an interview with TMZ Sports this week that he believes he’s “better” than three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes when it comes to the sport because of his football “IQ.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“At the end of the day, I feel like I’m better than Patrick Mahomes because of my IQ of the game. I know he’s right now the best in the league, I know he’s more accurate, I know he has all these intangibles – but when it comes to flag football, I feel like I know more than him.”

For Doucette, who led Team USA to win the 2021 IFAF Men’s Flag Football World Championship and gold in the 2022 World Games, the biggest difference when it comes to tackle football vs. flag football is the physicality of the game.

“I don’t think they have the time to actually learn this game and be as successful as we have over this period of time,” he said, adding that not being physical will be a challenge for most NFL players.

BENGALS’ JOE BURROW EXPRESSES OLYMPIC ASPIRATIONS AS FLAG FOOTBALL WILL MAKE DEBUT IN 2028

Doucette did tip his cap to the NFL players showing interest in the sport, calling them “elite” athletes, but he says he wants them to go through the tryout process for a potential spot on the Olympic team.

“I love the fact that they want to play and that they want to come out and compete. But at the end of the day, we want the same process that we’ve been having to play – we have to try out, and so do they. I don’t want it to be they’re entitled because of their names to be able to just automatically be on the team and that’s what is sounds like from the flag football world.”

Mahomes responded to Doucette’s comments with a meme of Rapper 50 Cent, seemingly making light of his take.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Flag football will make its debut at the 2028 Olympics, and many of the league’s best have already voiced their interest.

NFL executive Jeff Miller said the league and the NFLPA are having talks about players under contract to NFL teams participating.

“Obviously, the hope would be that players who want to participate in the Olympics and represent their country have that opportunity to do so,” he said. “No final answer, but it is something that we’re working on actively.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.