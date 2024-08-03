Flavor Flav helps US Olympic athlete pay rent after cries for help on social media

U.S. Olympians have struggled with rent and food prices amid surging inflation this Olympic cycle. Now, a rapper has stepped up to help.

U.S. discus thrower Veronica Fraley posted on X on Thursday that she can’t pay her rent ahead of her Olympic debut on Friday.

“I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can’t even pay my rent,” she wrote. “My school only sent about 75% of my rent while they pay football players (who haven’t won anything) enough to buy new cars and houses”

Fraley even shared a link to GoFundMe page she set up for herself. The page has currently set up $14,646 of her $20,000 goal.

But it was hip-hop artist William Jonathan Drayton Jr., also known as Flavor Flav, who stepped up to help Fraley. Drayton responded to Fraley’s initial X post, saying that he would take care of her rent.

“I gotchu, DM me and I’ll send payment TODAY so you don’t have to worry bout it TOMORROW, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow LETZ GO!” Drayton wrote.

Drayton got the ball rolling for Fraley, as Reddit co-founder and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian also pitched in. Ohanian, who is also the husband of tennis star Serena Williams, posted a receipt on X of a $7,760 transaction he sent to Fraley in response to the post.

Later on Thursday, Drayton sent a follow-up post claiming that Frayley’s rent has now been paid for the rest of the year.

“Now that tweet been seen by 10 MILLION people,, her rent paid off for the year,, and people gots her back!” Drayton wrote.

Frayley is just one example of an Olympic athlete who has struggled with basic living expenses this year.

Fox News Digital previously reported that multiple U.S. Olympians, including Frayley’s track and field teammates Fred Kerley, Tara Davis-Woodhall and Kenny Bednarek, have all spoken out against the impact that inflation has had on them and on their teammates’ ability to focus on their sport.

“It’s f—ed! It’s as simple as that, it’s f—ed,” silver medalist sprinter Fred Kerley, 29, said to reporters at the USATF Grand Prix on June 8. “I feel like if I was from a different country I’d be living like a king. But living in America, you know how the world and America work at home, a lot of us struggling day in to day out.”

Frayley isn’t the first U.S. athlete that Drayton has stepped up to help. He has also said he is a dedicated sponsor of the women’s water polo team, and his contributions include a Virgin Voyage cruise as well as a $1,000 bonus, during an interview on “CBS Mornings”in early July.

