Florida Atlantic head coach says he instantly regretted joining school at first: ‘Career suicide’

If anyone told Dusty May back in 2018 he would be participating in the Final Four at Florida Atlantic five years after joining the program, he probably would not have believed them.

In fact, if anyone told him he would even be coaching at the school today, he might ask them to tell another story.

May said by the time he got back to his hotel after signing, he regretted the decision.

“I walk in the room and I started crying and said, ‘I just committed career suicide. I’m not good enough. I can’t do this,'” May told to CBS Sports.

Five years later, the Owls are less than three days away from a chance at playing for the national title.

May was close with FAU athletic director Brian White, so he agreed to become the head coach almost instantly.

“When I feel something in my stomach I go with it. At that point, I still haven’t been to our gym, our weight room, our locker room,” he admitted.

When he finally did see everything, he was not a fan.

“When I get to the gym, there’s a pickup game going on. The facilities weren’t up to par. And I had already accepted the job. I knew we just had a lot of work even to fill a competitive roster.”

May admitted he “would’ve left and went back to Gainesville after signing the contract if it wasn’t for my relationship with Mike and his family.”

“I’m not a big crier, but I burst into tears like a baby,” he said.

But now, he could be crying tears of joy within the next week – his ninth-seeded Owls will face No. 5 San Diego State.