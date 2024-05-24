Florida Gators player arrested after traveling 150 mph while fleeing from police with marijuana: report

A rising freshman football player at Florida spent three days in jail after getting into a high-speed chase with police.

Michai Boireau, 18, was pulled over by police on Saturday night in Monroe County, Georgia, after going 86 mph northbound on Interstate 75, according to the Monroe County Reporter, citing a police report.

That is when, though, the defensive lineman turned off his lights and then traveled 150 mph to evade the police.

When the police finally got him, they discovered marijuana in his car.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office website, he was hit with five charges: fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer (a felony), obstruction of law enforcement officers, speeding in excess of maximum limits, driving while having a suspended or revoked license, and reckless driving.

Boireau enrolled at Florida this past January. He chose the Gators over Georgia last December, signing his national letter of intent.

According to 247 Sports, Boireau initially committed to Florida last June, but uncommitted that September and had an unofficial visit to Georgia five days later. However, he remained true to his initial word.

He attended Creekside High School in Hampton, Georgia, and was a three-star recruit.

The Gainesville Sun notes that Boireau is the second Florida player to be arrested this week after wide receiver Brian Green Jr. was arrested for first-degree battery after an alleged altercation with his girlfriend.

He also paid unofficial visits to Georgia Tech and Maryland, while he had also considered Michigan, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Auburn, Texas and Texas A&M.

