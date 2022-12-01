Florida Gators quarterback, son of former NFL player, booked on child pornography charges

Florida Gators backup quarterback Jalen Kitna, son of ex-NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, was booked into the Alachua County Jail in Florida Wednesday afternoon, according to the jail’s website.

Jail records show that Kitna was booked at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday on charges of child pornography possession with intent to promote.

According to a press release by the Gainesville Police Department, Kitna was arrested on two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.

GPD received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which led to them finding that two images were shared via Discord, an instant messaging social platform.

The investigation led to Kitna’s residence, where he admitted to sharing two images but believed them to be “legal” since he found them online.

A search of Kitna’s electronic devices found “three additional images of child sexual abuse material,” according to the release.

Kitna, a redshirt sophomore, appeared in four games during the 2022 season for the Gators.

He has been suspended indefinitely by the Gators, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna,” the University Athletic Association said in a statement. “These are extremely serious charges, and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Kitna completed 10 passes on 14 attempts, throwing for 181 yards and a touchdown on the season.

He made his Florida debut against Eastern Washington in Week 5 of the season, throwing for 152 yards and a touchdown.

Following the Gators’ 52-17 win over Eastern Washington, Florida head coach Billy Napier praised Kitna’s performance.

“I’m going to tell you, the last probably two weeks he’s really grown up a lot,” Napier said, according to 247 Sports.

“All the guy does is throw completions in practice and that’s what he did in practice,” Napier continued. “Two Thursdays ago, he was 100% completions in practice. I don’t know if a guy’s ever done that. For the most part, the ball went where it was supposed to go today.”

Jon Kitna played for 14 years in the NFL with four teams, twice throwing for more than 4,000 yards in a season with the Detroit Lions.