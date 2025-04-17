Florida House votes unanimously to keep golf courses, pickleball courts out of state parks

After Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed golf courses, pickleball courts and other recreational opportunities for Florida state parks last summer, the Florida House voted against the plan.

The vote was 115-0 for the measure Wednesday, which now goes to the Senate, where a similar bill is moving through committees.

Supporters said public reaction and protests last year against what DeSantis called the Great Outdoors Initiative was a key factor in the governor’s subsequent decision to shelve it.

“I think we were all shocked to hear what they were going to do to our precious state parks,” said Rep. Robin Bartleman, D-Weston, via WUSF. “This is in direct response to that plan and in direct response to what our constituents wanted us to do.”

“The public outcry, you could probably hear it all the way up to the moon or Mars,” said Rep. Lindsay Cross, a Democrat from St. Petersburg who attended some protests. The bill, she added, will “make sure our wild Florida stays wild.”

Development would still be allowed in the parks, but any projects must be “conservation-based recreational uses” that support activities like hiking, swimming, horseback riding, boating and nature study, according to a House staff analysis.

“Any use or construction activity must be conducted in a manner that avoids impacts to a state park’s critical habitat and natural and historical resources,” the analysis added.

DeSantis’ Department of Environmental Protection proposed the plans last summer, but opponents protested, and many plans were scrapped. Shortly after the proposal, DeSantis walked back the pitch, saying the plans were “going back to the drawing board.”

“Our state parks are precious,” Democratic state Rep. Allison Tant said. “We have our state parks that represent the real Florida.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

