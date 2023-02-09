Florida Panthers mascot, fan get into melee; team launches investigation

The Florida Panthers have launched an investigation after an altercation between the team’s mascot and a Tampa Bay Lightning fan.

The Lightning fan and mascot were entangled during Florida’s 7-1 victory over Tampa Bay on Monday.

The fan pulled the mascot’s shirt over his head after the mascot threw a Lightning jersey into the crowd.

After the mascot was hanging over the rail, the fan put the defenseless mascot in a headlock and yelled “Go Bolts” at the jeering crowd, despite being down six goals.

Security and the mascot’s handler do not intervene, which led to many believing it was staged. However, that is apparently not the case, and the Panthers confirmed an investigation is underway to Fox News Digital.

After the two were separated, the Lightning fan retrieved the jersey. It’s unknown what prompted the two to get tangled up.

It was both teams’ first game fresh out of the All-Star break that occurred at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, the home of the Panthers.