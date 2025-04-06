Florida pulls away from Auburn in Final Four battle to reach championship game

The Florida Gators are heading to the national championship game for the first time since 2007.

Florida pulled off a 79-73 victory over Auburn in the Final Four Saturday night to clinch the first spot in the title game.

The Gators await the winner of Duke vs. Houston.

Walter Clayton Jr. scored 34 points to lead Florida and had a driving layup with 2:24 left after Australian big man Alex Condon drew a charge against Johni Broome, the other All-American in the national semifinal who was dealing with an injured right elbow.

After a record 14 SEC teams made this NCAA Tournament, seven reached the Sweet 16. SEC teams also made up half of the Elite Eight and a Final Four filled with No. 1 seeds.

The Gators will have a chance Monday night to win the SEC’s first title since Kentucky in 2012. Florida takes an 11-game winning streak into the title game at the Alamodome against either Duke or Houston.

Auburn (32-6), in its second Final Four with coach Bruce Pearl, was the tournament’s top overall seed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.