Florida recruit, who stands at nearly 8 feet tall, set to become tallest college basketball player ever

The swamp is getting larger in Gainesville, Florida.

The Florida Gators are set to bring in Canadian big man Olivier Rioux later this year to clog up the paint, and he is going to be in the record books.

Rioux, 18, is listed as 7 feet, 9 inches tall on the Gators’ website, which would make him the tallest college basketball player ever.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He does not hold the record just yet, as he has not played college ball at the moment, but when he does, he will surpass Paul Sturgess, the 7 feet, 8 inch giant who played at Florida Tech and Mountain State. He later went on to become a Harlem Globetrotter.

According to the site, Rioux is the Guinness World Record holder for tallest teenager, standing at 7 feet, 5 inches as a 15-year-old.

He stood 6 feet, 1 inch at age 8; 6 feet, 11 inches by sixth grade; and reached 7 feet during the summer before entering seventh grade.

Rioux has since had another growth spurt, gaining four inches in the last two years, according to Ball Is Life.

VIEW ON X

COLLEGE BASKETBALL TRANSFER PORTAL POWER RANKINGS: TOP 10 AVAILABLE PLAYERS

Rioux says he wears a size 20 shoe on his Instagram bio. He says his older brother is 6 feet, 9 inches; his dad is 6 feet, 8 inches; and his mom is 6 feet, 1 inch.

Rioux played high school ball at the IMG Academy and was a three-star prospect.

He is listed on MaxPreps as the 376th-ranked player in his class and the 56th-ranked center.

Rioux helped Canada to a bronze medal at the 2023 U18 FIBA AmeriCup while averaging 4.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, including 10 points vs. Venezuela and nine rebounds vs. Puerto Rico.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Gators last won it all in 2007, which was the second of back-to-back titles.