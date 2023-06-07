Florida reporter stiff-arms Golden Knights fan attempting to interrupt live broadcast of Stanley Cup Finals

A Florida-based reporter channeled her inner Derrick Henry on Monday night when an overzealous Vegas Golden Knights fan tried to interrupt a live broadcast after Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

CBS News Miami reporter Samantha Rivera was on-air discussing the Golden Knights’ 7-2 victory over the Florida Panthers when a fan tried to interrupt her.

“Nope, nope. That’s the kind of fan you don’t want to be, right?” Rivera said, giving him her best stiff-arm.

And then, without missing a beat, Rivera carried on with her post-game coverage.

“Let’s get into the highlights here,” she said.

Social media users instantly caught on to similarities between Rivera’s attempts to thwart the fan and Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry.

“Samantha ‘Derrick Henry’ Rivera,” one account tweeted.

Even the NFL drew comparisons to Henry when in 2020 he stiff-armed former Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman.

Florida was torched for a second consecutive game, losing to Vegas on Monday and falling into a 2-0 deficit in the best-of-seven series.