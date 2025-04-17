Florida State cancels multiple sporting events after on-campus shooting

Florida State University (FSU) told Fox News Digital it is canceling all sporting events through Sunday after a mass shooting on-campus injured at least six people.

“All Florida State athletics home events through Sunday, April 20, have been canceled,” a statement read. “Further updates on events scheduled for next week will be communicated when available.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The cancellations will include a three-game series for the school’s No. 7-ranked baseball team against Virginia starting Thursday, and the No. 4 softball team’s final home series of the regular season against Georgia Tech, starting Friday.

The school’s last two spring football practices have been canceled as well.

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA ON EDGE AFTER ‘ACTIVE ATTACKER’ WITH KNIFE CAPTURED NEAR CAMPUS

FSU has also canceled all classes through Friday.

University police said they were responding to an “active scene” on the Tallahassee campus and were working to “get it under control.” FSU later wrote on X that law enforcement had “neutralized the threat,” but said that parts of the campus are still considered an “active crime scene.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A senior Florida law enforcement source told Fox News that at least one person was in custody, but could not confirm if the individual was a shooter. Additionally, the FBI’s Jacksonville field office and Tallahassee resident agency office are on the scene.

Fox News Digital’s Rachel Wolf, Preston Mizell, David Spunt and Andrea Margolis contributed to this report.