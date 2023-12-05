Florida State CFP snub was ‘disrespectful to the game of football,’ former college football coach says

The College Football Playoff committee’s controversial decision to snub Florida State from a chance to play in the national championship next month has been met with overwhelming criticism.

But for Dan Mullen, former Mississippi State and University of Florida head coach, he believes the decision has left an indelible mark on college football.

“The problem I have is there’s no consistency with the committee from one year to the next,” Mullen said during an appearance on OutKick’s “Hot Mic w/ Hutton & Withrow.”

“When you say, ‘OK, who’s the best team?’ ‘Oh, let’s just hide behind the best team.’ I have a hard time with that because the best team [is the] team that wins, in my mind. And winning teams are the best teams.”

He continued, “I think they have too many little excuses to hide behind and how they did it – I’m not sure they have enough football people on there … but I don’t like it.”

Along with Michigan, Washington, and Texas, Alabama was selected over the undefeated Seminoles for the final season of the four-team College Football Playoff format. It marked the first time an unbeaten Power Five conference champion was excluded from the field.

“I think what they did was disrespectful to the game of football and disrespectful to anybody that’s played the game of football or coached in the game of football or really be a part of it,” Mullen, an analyst for ESPN, added.

“I don’t think people understand how hard that is to do. So I think it was disrespectful to the game to hide behind who the best team was because if you’re just going to pick subjectively who the best team is, why play the game?”

Mullen clarified that while he’s frustrated with the committee’s decision, Alabama “earned it just as much as anybody else.” But he noted that the win column should’ve played a more significant role in the committee’s decision.

“There was an objectivity, which was that there were three teams that never lost. … I would’ve been fine with Florida State at 3, and then you made the argument to the last three, which is Texas, Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State.”

The Seminoles managed an undefeated season despite losing starting quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending injury two weeks ago.

“To eliminate them from a chance to compete for a national championship is an unwarranted injustice that shows complete disregard and disrespect for their performance and accomplishments. It is unforgivable,” Florida State athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement.

Florida State will now play Georgia, another CFP committee omission, on Dec. 30 in the Orange Bowl.

“Of all the games that are out there in this bowl season, there’s not one that will be more exciting or probably more anticipated than having these two teams,” Norvell said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

