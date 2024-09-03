Florida State drops to 0-2 as Boston College hands Seminoles another upset

The Florida State Seminoles would like to press the reset button on the 2024 season.

Starting the year ranked No. 10 in the nation, the Seminoles dropped their second consecutive game on Monday night, this time losing to the Boston College Eagles, 28-13.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Eagles running back Treshaun Ward had three catches for 61 yards and a touchdown and recorded another 77 yards on the ground. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos had 106 passing yards, two touchdown passes and another rushing touchdown. He added 73 yards on the ground.

“I’m very proud of these guys,” Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien said. “They were resilient tonight. To come down here against a team that really in their minds had to have this win, that’s a heck of a statement for BC. But it’s just one win.”

2024 COLLEGE FOOTBALL RANKINGS: GEORGIA, OHIO STATE ON TOP; NEBRASKA CRACKS TOP 25

Castellanos’ touchdown pass to Kye Robichaux put Boston College up 21-6 in the third quarter. Florida State got it back to within a touchdown and a 2-point conversion when D.J. Uiagalelei threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Kentron Poitier with 5:19 left.

However, Robichaux ran for a 2-yard touchdown to put the final nail in the Seminoles’ coffin.

Uiagalelei was 21-of-42 with 272 passing yards and a touchdown pass. The Seminoles only had 21 rushing yards the entire game.

Florida State was among the contenders thought to make the expanded College Football Playoff this season. However, after two losses to start the season, it is a big damper to their hopes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Sick to how this season started,” Florida State head coach Mike Norvell said. “I failed in preparing the team to be able to go out and respond tonight.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.